MG to Launch Hector Plus 7-Seater Variant in January, Announces 3 Percent Price Hike on All SUVs

MG Motor India has announced that it will introduce the much-awaited MG Hector Plus 7-seater version in January 2021. The company would also undertake a price revision across its product range in view of miscellaneous cost increase. The price hike will range up to 3 per cent depending on the model and will be applicable from January 1, 2021.

MG currently retails three models in India – the MG Hector, the ZS EV and the Gloster. MG Hector Plus 7-seater version will be based on the earlier launched MG Hector Plus 6-seater SUV with captain seats in the middle row. The new version will have a bench-type middle row seat.

The MG Hector is available in both petrol and diesel options along with the option of a first-in-class 48V Hybrid variant. The petrol version also comes with a DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The Hector is available as a five-seater while the Hector Plus is a six-seater with captain seats.

The Plus badge comes with only one new feature – an automatic tailgate. Rest of the list is borrowed from the Hector which means the connected car will boast of a 10.4-inch infotainment system, an Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and power front seats.

Like its 5-seater sibling, the Hector Plus is also offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 143PS, a 1.5-litre hybrid engine outputting 143PS and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 170PS. While the hybrid and diesel variants are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol-only version is offered with a DCT only.

In terms of safety, the car gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control.