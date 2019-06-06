MG eZS Electric SUV Teased, To be Manufactured in India - Watch Video

MG (Morris Garages) today announced that its global pure EV – the MG EZS, will be manufactured at its facility in Gujarat, ahead of its introduction in India in December this year. The carmaker, on world environment day, released a video of the first prototype being produced at its manufacturing facility in Halol.

“The MG EZS, as one of the first locally produced global EVs, will mark a new chapter in environment-friendly mobility in India. We are delighted to be one of the first carmakers to enter this space in India. aim to bring accessible electric motoring to the customers in India upon its introduction by the end of this year,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Watch Video:

MG Motor India has so far made an investment of INR 2,200 crores at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new state-of-the-art training facility in the plant – all within a span of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localization for all MG vehicles. The company’s first vehicle in India, Hector, will be launched later this month with high-level of localized content.