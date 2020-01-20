MG ZS Electric SUV Clocks Over 2,800 Bookings Ahead of Launch

MG Motor India has received an overwhelming response for the ZS EV, the country’s first pure electric internet SUV. The carmaker has received over 2,800 bookings in 27 days and will cater to 2,409 bookings received from the markets where the ZS EV will be initially launched: Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The number of bookings received for the ZS EV outpaces the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019.

Thanks to the overwhelming response, the carmaker became the first automotive company to close bookings for a car before even announcing its price. It has also set a record for the number of pre-launch bookings received for an EV in India. The ZS EV has also achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating.

With the maximum bookings from the IT sector, Bengaluru has emerged as the top market for the ZS EV followed by Hyderabad. What’s more interesting is that 40 per cent of the bookings were registered online, underscoring a significant digital shift in consumer behaviour within the automotive space.

Speaking on the bookings for the ZS EV, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said: “MG Motor India entered the EV space as a catalyst for the country’s nascent EV revolution by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem. The overwhelming response that we have received for the ZS EV validates our faith and highlights how ready the consumer market is for a new-age EV proposition when provided with the best-in-class product and infrastructure. We are compelled to announce a temporary halt in bookings, yet again, and would like to thank our customers for their belief in the motto of #ChangeWhatYouCan.”

The ZS EV registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. It received more than 2,000 orders within weeks of launch in the UK and Thailand respectively. MG Motor India is building a 5-way EV charging ecosystem and each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere. Customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays.

The carmaker has also partnered with Fortum Charge and Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in 5 cities. Additionally, it plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside assistance).

For the ZS EV, MG Motor India has also introduced the “eShield” vehicle ownership package, with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150k km warranty on the battery for privately registered customers. Additionally, the “eShield” offers round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years for privately registered cars, along with 5 labour-free services. All these elements under the “eShield” are aimed at enhancing the customer experience and providing complete peace of mind.

