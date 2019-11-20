MG ZS Electric SUV Pre-Bookings Commence at Rs 50,000

MG Motor India has commenced pre-bookings for its upcoming ZS electric SUV at Rs 50,000 in India. The car is slated to be launched next month and the company has already planned in setting up vehicle charging stations in major cities across India. The ZS electric SUV will be the company's second offering in India after introducing the Hector SUV earlier this year. While we are dark on details about the India-spec variant, the car is said to retain most of its features from the foreign markets.

On this year's World Environment Day, the company teased an image suggesting a near unveil date, following which the company has now officially announced that it will be unveiling the electric SUV on December 5 this year.

MG Motor India has so far made an investment of Rs 2,200 crores at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new state-of-the-art training facility in the plant – all within a span of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localization for all MG vehicles.

In China, the production version of the ZS electric SUV ships with a 150-hp electric motor that can reach up to 50kph in 3.1 seconds. As far as electric SUVs go, the ZS electric SUV delivers an impressive range of 335 km in a single charge. However, it’s not clear if the company will introduce the same powertrain in India.

On the inside, we expect the MG ZS electric SUV to boast a large panoramic sunroof and a touchscreen infotainment system. In India, the electric SUV will also get the brand’s iSmart Next-Gen connectivity that we saw in the Hector.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.