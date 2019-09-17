MG ZS Electric SUV Teased, Launch Likely in December
In China, the production version of the eZS ships with a 150-hp electric motor that can reach up to 50kph in 3.1 seconds.
MG eZS SUV teaser. (Image source: Facebook/Morris Garages India)
MG Motor India has teased the arrival of an electric version of the ZS SUV in India. The ZS electric SUV will be MG’s second model in India after Hector SUV that garnered a massive positive response from the market. Ahead of this, the company had confirmed that the EV will be built will be manufactured at its facility in Gujarat, ahead of its introduction in India in December this year.
On this year’s World Environment Day, the company had released a teaser video of the SUV. MG Motor India has so far made an investment of INR 2,200 crores at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new state-of-the-art training facility in the plant – all within a span of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localization for all MG vehicles. The company’s first vehicle in India, Hector, will be launched later this month with high-level of localized content.
In China, the production version of the ZS electric SUV ships with a 150-hp electric motor that can reach up to 50kph in 3.1 seconds. As far as electric SUVs go, the ZS electric SUV delivers an impressive range of 335 km in a single charge. However, it’s not clear if the company will introduce the same powertrain in India.
On the inside, we expect the MG ZS electric SUV to boast a large panoramic sunroof and a touchscreen infotainment system. In India, the electric SUV will also get the brand’s iSmart Next-Gen connectivity that we saw in the Hector.
