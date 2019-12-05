MG ZS Electric SUV to be Unveiled in India Today - Watch it Live Here

After commencing the per-booking last month, MG is all set to launch the ZS electric SUV in India today. In China, the production version of the ZS electric SUV ships with a 150-hp electric motor that can reach up to 50kph in 3.1 seconds. As far as electric SUVs go, the ZS electric SUV delivers an impressive range of 335 km in a single charge. However, it’s not clear if the company will introduce the same powertrain in India.

On the inside, we expect the MG ZS electric SUV to boast a large panoramic sunroof and a touchscreen infotainment system. In India, the electric SUV will also get the brand’s iSmart Next-Gen connectivity that we saw in the Hector. Earlier, it was confirmed that the car will be priced around Rs 25 lakh in India.

Watch it live here:

MG Motor India has so far made an investment of Rs 2,200 crores at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new state-of-the-art training facility in the plant – all within a span of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localization for all MG vehicles.

