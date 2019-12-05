MG ZS Electric SUV Unveiled in India, Launch in Early 2020

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has unveiled the ZS EV in India. The car comes with a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL that gives the car a travel range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. It delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, accomplishing 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.

MG Motor India has partnered with various global and local players in the EV field for its multi-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling ZS EV customer requirements. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere and an AC fast charger for charging at homes/offices. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes. Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 - 8 hours for a full charge.

Promising clean air on the inside as well, the pure electric internet SUV has an inbuilt PM 2.5 filter to help MG customers breathe pure air. The CO2 Saver feature in the head unit also displays how much CO2 customers have saved as they drive the car, showing them exactly what they are doing to change, what they can.

The ZS EV features the exclusive and updated iSMART EV 2.0, powered by an all-new 6-core processor. The iSMART EV 2.0 has an inbuilt embedded SIM providing internet onboard and can also be connected to an external Wi-Fi connection. This industry-first capability allows users to connect their ZS EVs to their home networks and mobile hotspots, making it the first truly connected electric car in the country.

It also comes with features like search charging stations nearby, CO2 saved and 360 Spider which helps users to find charging stations when the remaining range is less than 50 KM. The iSMART 2.0 also comes with all the internet car features like connected mobility enabled by Cisco and Unlimit, cloud computing via Microsoft Azure, over the air updates, real-time maps with charging station locator from TomTom, music from Gaana App and weather by Accuweather. The new improved 2.0 solution also comes with a new graphic interface and improved hardware.

