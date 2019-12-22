MG ZS EV Bookings Start for Rs 50,000 in 5 Cities, Special Price for First 1000 Customers
The ZS EV can also be booked on their website and in select showrooms across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
MG ZS EV. (Photo: MG)
MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has begun accepting bookings for its much-awaited electric vehicle offering - ZS EV. The carmaker also announced a special introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The ZS EV can be booked for Rs 50,000 on their website and in select showrooms across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of EV customer. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 - 8 hours for a full charge.
The MG ZS EV will also offer the ‘eShield’ ownership package which gives free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/1.5 lakh km warranty on the battery. It also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars. As per the company’s claims, the running cost of the ZS EV is approximately Rs 1/km.
MG Motor India is also working towards ensuring that the MG ZS EV’s battery is re-used and disposed of responsibly. The company has tied up with two different companies - Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of the batteries in a wide range of non-automotive applications; and Umicore, global materials technology and recycling group headquartered in Belgium for battery handling, recycling and end-of-life cycle battery disposal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge': Varun Grover Pens Heartfelt Poem Against NRC, Police Crackdown
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 81 Written Updates: Sidharth, Rashami's Ugly Fight Brings House to Standstill
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- How Hindi Films Turned Into a Tool to Form New Narratives in 2019
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days