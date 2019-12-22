Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Auto
1-min read

MG ZS EV Bookings Start for Rs 50,000 in 5 Cities, Special Price for First 1000 Customers

The ZS EV can also be booked on their website and in select showrooms across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MG ZS EV Bookings Start for Rs 50,000 in 5 Cities, Special Price for First 1000 Customers
MG ZS EV. (Photo: MG)

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has begun accepting bookings for its much-awaited electric vehicle offering - ZS EV. The carmaker also announced a special introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The ZS EV can be booked for Rs 50,000 on their website and in select showrooms across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of EV customer. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 - 8 hours for a full charge.

The MG ZS EV will also offer the ‘eShield’ ownership package which gives free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/1.5 lakh km warranty on the battery. It also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars. As per the company’s claims, the running cost of the ZS EV is approximately Rs 1/km.

MG Motor India is also working towards ensuring that the MG ZS EV’s battery is re-used and disposed of responsibly. The company has tied up with two different companies - Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of the batteries in a wide range of non-automotive applications; and Umicore, global materials technology and recycling group headquartered in Belgium for battery handling, recycling and end-of-life cycle battery disposal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram