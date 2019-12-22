MG ZS EV Bookings Start for Rs 50,000 in 5 Cities, Special Price for First 1000 Customers

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has begun accepting bookings for its much-awaited electric vehicle offering - ZS EV. The carmaker also announced a special introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The ZS EV can be booked for Rs 50,000 on their website and in select showrooms across 5 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of EV customer. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 - 8 hours for a full charge.

The MG ZS EV will also offer the ‘eShield’ ownership package which gives free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/1.5 lakh km warranty on the battery. It also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars. As per the company’s claims, the running cost of the ZS EV is approximately Rs 1/km.

MG Motor India is also working towards ensuring that the MG ZS EV’s battery is re-used and disposed of responsibly. The company has tied up with two different companies - Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of the batteries in a wide range of non-automotive applications; and Umicore, global materials technology and recycling group headquartered in Belgium for battery handling, recycling and end-of-life cycle battery disposal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.