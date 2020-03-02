MG ZS EV Clocks 158 Units in February, Outpaces Total Number of EVs Sold Last Year in India

MG Motor India has announced the sale of 1376 units in February 2020. This includes 158 units of ZS EV. The car was launched at an introductory price of Rs 20.88 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and has already received 3,000 bookings to date – outpacing the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019.

Commenting on the sales performance during the month, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The MG ZS EV has received a stupendous response in its debut month, with over 150 units delivered to our customers already. Our customers are delighted with our holistic EV approach, which includes the installation of a home or office charger even before they receive their vehicle. We will continue to focus on furthering the cause of EVs month-on-month and delivering superlative customer delight to our customers.” he added.

“Meanwhile, the unforeseen coronavirus outbreak has severely affected our European and Chinese supply chains, disrupting our production and impacting our sales in February and will continue through March. We are working towards stabilizing the situation and are hopeful that reasonable normalcy will be restored by the end of March,” he added.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the company suffered a major blow in terms of sales reflecting a month-on-month decline of 42 percent. MG Motor India currently has 206 centers across India and aims to further strengthen its Network to 250 centers by the end of March 2020. MG HECTOR has emerged as the segment leader in the C-SUV segment, with nearly 20,000 units sold in the last 8 months since its India launch. Bookings for the Hector, have crossed 50,000 units.