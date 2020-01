MG ZS EV First Drive Review: The Electric SUV from the Future

After the success of the Hector, MG is ready to launch their next car in India in January 2020 and it will be this, the MG ZS EV. Is this too on its way to be a runaway success? Could this be the electric car India has been waiting for? We find out by taking it out for a drive.