MG ZS EV Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Range, Details and More

The MG ZS EV is the electric SUV offering from the house of Morris Garages India and will launch in January 2020.
The MG ZS EV is arguably one of the most popular electric cars that are awaited for right now and the reason is simple, MG has created quite a name for itself with their first car in the form of the MG Hector. Now, they have launched their second car which is an electric SUV, called the MG ZS EV.
Being an electric car, there is quite a lot of interest over the kind of battery that it has and the kind of range that battery pack delivers. The MG ZS EV will get a 44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery from CATL that is claimed to give a range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. The ZS EV delivers 353 Nm of torque and 143 PS power, making it capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds.
MG ZS EV First Drive Detailed Image Gallery, The SUV From the Future - See Pics
MG ZS EV Launched in India at Rs 20.88 Lakh, Gets 340 Km All-Electric Range
Customers who have already booked the MG ZS EV (till the bookings were closed on January 17) will receive a special benefit of Rs 1 lakh.
MG ZS EV is set to be launched in India today. Catch all the updates live. (Photo: MG)
Tune in below to see all the updates from the launch event of the MG ZS EV, LIVE.
