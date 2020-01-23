MG ZS EV Launched in India at Rs 20.88 Lakh, Gets 340 Km All-Electric Range

MG has launched the ZS electric SUV in India with prices starting at Rs 20.88 lakh for the Excite variant and Rs 23.58 lakh for the Exclusive variant. However, customers who have already booked the MG ZS EV (till the bookings were closed on January 17) will receive a special benefit of Rs 1 lakh, which means the Excite is priced at Rs 19.88 lakh and Exclusive at Rs 22.58 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, in select five cities). The price includes a home-mounted AC charger and a power cable.

The car comes as the company's second offering in the Indian market. After the success of Hector SUV in India, the British manufacturer is betting on the electric segment in India with their second offering. Ahead of its launch we got our hands on one and came out thoroughly impressed with all that the car brings on the table.

ZS EV Price. (Image source: MG)

The company had opened the bookings for the car on December 23 only to close it on January 17. It arrives in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. The entry-level Excite variant kicks things off and features a lower price tag in exchange of a few missing elements like roof rails, leather seats, a dual-pane sunroof, PM2.5 air filter, six-way adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing front wiper, and iSmart EV 2.0 connected features.

However, a few notable features that are standard throughout the portfolio includes an 8-inch touchscreen, four speakers, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and ESP. Powering the car is an electric motor that takes the juice from an IP67 rated 44.5kWh battery pack mounted underneath the floor. It produces 143PS and 353Nm of torque helping it reach 100kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The car was unveiled with an acclaimed range of 340km on a single charge. When plugged into a 15-ampere wall socket, the ZS can be recharged fully in 16-18 hours. The company will also install a 7.4kW AC home charger for free of cost that will recharge the battery in 6-8 hours. In addition to this, MG will also install a 50kW DC fast charger at its flagship dealerships that can recharge up to 80 per cent of the battery in just 50 minutes.

