MG ZS EV Launched in India: Live Blog, Pricing, Features, Range, and More

Read More

The MG ZS EV is arguably one of the most popular electric cars that are awaited for right now and the reason is simple, MG has created quite a name for itself with their first car in the form of the MG Hector. Now, they have launched their second car which is an electric SUV, called the MG ZS EV. Being an electric car, there is quite a lot of interest over the kind of battery that it has and the kind of range that battery pack delivers. The MG ZS EV will get a 44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery from CATL that is claimed to give a range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. The ZS EV delivers 353 Nm of torque and 143 PS power, making it capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds.Tune in below to see all the updates from the launch event of the MG ZS EV, LIVE.