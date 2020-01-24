MG ZS EV Launched in India: Live Blog, Pricing, Features, Range, and More
News18.com | January 24, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
The MG ZS EV is arguably one of the most popular electric cars that are awaited for right now and the reason is simple, MG has created quite a name for itself with their first car in the form of the MG Hector. Now, they have launched their second car which is an electric SUV, called the MG ZS EV. Being an electric car, there is quite a lot of interest over the kind of battery that it has and the kind of range that battery pack delivers. The MG ZS EV will get a 44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery from CATL that is claimed to give a range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. The ZS EV delivers 353 Nm of torque and 143 PS power, making it capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds.
Customers who have already booked the MG ZS EV (till the bookings were closed on January 17) will receive a special benefit of Rs 1 lakh.
Jan 23, 2020 1:01 pm (IST)
Here's the price sheet for the MG ZS EV. Pre-bookings were closed on 17th January and 2,880 customers will receive the additional benefit if Rs 1 Lakh.
Jan 23, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)
The MG SZ EV has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 20.88 lakh for the base Excite variant and Rs 23.58 lakh for the top-spec Exclusive variant (all prices ex-showroom).
Jan 23, 2020 12:45 pm (IST)
All of the customers who have done the bookings of the ZS EV till now will get it at a price of Rs 19.88 lakh for the base Excite variant and Rs 22.58 lakh for the top-spec Exclusive variant. This will be applicable for those who have booked the car before the 17th of January, 2020.
Jan 23, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)
MG also claims that they will provide a guaranteed buyback of the ZS EV at the 50 per cent of the price, which will have to be brought by the customers at a small premium at the time of purchasing the vehicle.
Jan 23, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)
The charging port of the MG ZS EV is hidden inside the front grille.
Jan 23, 2020 12:41 pm (IST)
MG will provide a 7.4 kW AC charger along with the ZS EV and will install it wherever the customer wants.
Jan 23, 2020 12:40 pm (IST)
MG claims that the ZS EV has a running cost of under Rs 1/km.
Jan 23, 2020 12:40 pm (IST)
As for the warranty on the battery pack, for private customers, the MG ZS EV will offer an 8 years/1,50,000 km warranty.
Jan 23, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)
The MG ZS EV to get 5 years/unlimited km warranty to a private customer, 5 year 24/7 emergency support and first 5 services will not charge labour cost.
Jan 23, 2020 12:38 pm (IST)
The boot of the MG ZS EV opens up by popping the MG logo itself.
Jan 23, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
The MG ZS EV will be offered in two variants - Excite and Exclusive.
Jan 23, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
The MG ZS EV can also be connected to an external Wi-Fi for quicker download of songs and so on.
Jan 23, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
Being fitted with an in-built sim, the MG ZS EV gets internet connectivity, which can be used to find charging stations anywhere within the car.
Jan 23, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)
MG has also offered a PM 2.5 air filter inside the ZS EV which is capable of bringing the Air-Quality Index (AQI) to 30 in just under 5 minutes, if the AQI outside is at 300.
Jan 23, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)
The MG ZS EV also gets a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) which recovers energy during braking and sends it back to the battery for extra range.
Jan 23, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
The MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL that gives the car a travel range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. It delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power.
Jan 23, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
It takes 8.5 seconds for the MG ZS EV to do a sprint of 0-100 km/h.
Jan 23, 2020 12:31 pm (IST)
The MG ZS EV has been given a full 5 star crash test safety rating by Euro NCAP.
Jan 23, 2020 12:31 pm (IST)
6 airbags, ABS+EBD, rear disc brakes to be offered as standard on the ZS EV.
Jan 23, 2020 12:30 pm (IST)
The MG ZS EV has clocked 2800 bookings in 27 days.
Jan 23, 2020 12:29 pm (IST)
MG says that they are working hard towards creating a comprehensive ecosystem in order to help the customers who choose to buy the ZS EV.
Jan 23, 2020 12:28 pm (IST)
MG says that they are at over 200 centres across India, achieving this in a matter of six months that they have been present in the country.
Jan 23, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)
The launch event of the MG ZS EV has started.
Jan 23, 2020 12:24 pm (IST)
Here's a look at the interior of the MG ZS EV.
Jan 23, 2020 12:21 pm (IST)
Here's our video review of the MG ZS EV that we drove in December. Check out what all it has to offer and how is it to drive as we get ready to kick off the launch event.
Jan 23, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)
Here's how the MG ZS EV looks like from the front.
Jan 23, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)
Jan 23, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)
