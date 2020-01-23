MG ZS Electric SUV to be Launched Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

MG is all set to drop the wraps on the ZS electric SUV in India today. The car was unveiled last year following which we got our hands on one. We were thoroughly impressed with what the car brings on the table that makes it a strong contender against offerings such as Hyundai Kona Electric.

The car comes with a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL that gives the car a travel range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. It delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, accomplishing 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.

Watch it live here:

MG Motor India has partnered with various global and local players in the EV field for its multi-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling ZS EV customer requirements. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere and an AC fast charger for charging at homes/offices. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes. Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6 - 8 hours for a full charge.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.