MG ZS EV to be Unveiled on December 5 in India

MG has planned to unveil its first electric offering in the Indian market on December 5. On this year's World Environment Day, the company teased an image suggesting a near unveil date, following which the company has now officially announced that it will be unveiling the electric SUV on December 5 this year.

MG Motor India has so far made an investment of INR 2,200 crores at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new state-of-the-art training facility in the plant – all within a span of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localization for all MG vehicles. The company’s first vehicle in India, Hector, will be launched later this month with high-level of localized content.

In China, the production version of the ZS electric SUV ships with a 150-hp electric motor that can reach up to 50kph in 3.1 seconds. As far as electric SUVs go, the ZS electric SUV delivers an impressive range of 335 km in a single charge. However, it’s not clear if the company will introduce the same powertrain in India.

On the inside, we expect the MG ZS electric SUV to boast a large panoramic sunroof and a touchscreen infotainment system. In India, the electric SUV will also get the brand’s iSmart Next-Gen connectivity that we saw in the Hector.

