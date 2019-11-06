MG ZS EV to be Unveiled on December 5 in India
On this year's World Environment Day, the company teased an image suggesting a near unveil date.
Image for representation. (Imge source: MG)
MG has planned to unveil its first electric offering in the Indian market on December 5. On this year's World Environment Day, the company teased an image suggesting a near unveil date, following which the company has now officially announced that it will be unveiling the electric SUV on December 5 this year.
MG Motor India has so far made an investment of INR 2,200 crores at its plant and has installed an all-new assembly line, a press shop, a body shop, a parts distribution centre, a testing track and a new state-of-the-art training facility in the plant – all within a span of 18 months. The plant also has a captive vendor park to facilitate aggressive localization for all MG vehicles. The company’s first vehicle in India, Hector, will be launched later this month with high-level of localized content.
In China, the production version of the ZS electric SUV ships with a 150-hp electric motor that can reach up to 50kph in 3.1 seconds. As far as electric SUVs go, the ZS electric SUV delivers an impressive range of 335 km in a single charge. However, it’s not clear if the company will introduce the same powertrain in India.
On the inside, we expect the MG ZS electric SUV to boast a large panoramic sunroof and a touchscreen infotainment system. In India, the electric SUV will also get the brand’s iSmart Next-Gen connectivity that we saw in the Hector.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 05 August , 2019 Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Friday 30 August , 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman
- How Has Facebook Allowed 100 Developers Access to Groups Data Without You Saying Yes?
- Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam
- Deputy Dads: 17 Sheriffs In the Same Department Welcomed Babies In 2019
- 'People Will Lose Faith': Why Sushma Swaraj Insisted on Getting Kidney Surgery at AIIMS