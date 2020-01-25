MG ZS EV Undercuts Hyundai Kona Electric SUV by Rs 2.83 Lakh in India

MG has launched the ZS Electric SUV in India at prices starting at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 23.58 lakh for the Exclusive model. The car is the British manufacturer's second offering in India and first in the electric segment. Its immediate rival, the Kona electric was launched last year at a price of Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom), which was later subjected to a price reduction of Rs 1.6 lakh due to the reduction in GST. With the new pricing, the car is now Rs 2.38 lakh more expensive than the ZS.

The company had opened the bookings for the car on December 23 only to close it on January 17. It arrives in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. The entry-level Excite variant kicks things off and features a lower price tag in exchange of a few missing elements like roof rails, leather seats, a dual-pane sunroof, PM2.5 air filter, six-way adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing front wiper, and iSmart EV 2.0 connected features.

However, a few notable features that are standard throughout the portfolio includes an 8-inch touchscreen, four speakers, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and ESP. Powering the car is an electric motor that takes the juice from an IP67 rated 44.5kWh battery pack mounted underneath the floor. It produces 143PS and 353Nm of torque helping it reach 100kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The Hyundai Kona Electric, on the other hand, gets a 39.2 kWh battery that makes the equivalent of 136 PS of power and 395 NM of torque. As per Hyundai, the battery can be charged up from 0-100 per cent through the complimentary wall-mounted AC charger that you get with the car in about 6 hours of time and can charge a range of 50 km in one hour. You also get a portable charger that can be plugged into any regular power socket that gives a range of 50 km in three hours and takes 19 hours to charge the battery completely. And finally, there is the DC fast charger that will be placed at Hyundai showrooms and select fuel pumps that can charge the car from 0-100 per cent in just an hour.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.