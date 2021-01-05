MG ZS Petrol Scores Full 5-Star Crash Test Safety Rating ahead of Upcoming India Launch: Watch Video

One of the top offerings from Morris Garages, the MG ZS SUV facelift has bagged a 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash tests. The model which underwent the testing was manufactured in Thailand. They are currently being sold in Thailand and Vietnam and are yet to hit the Indian market.

The MG ZS SUV facelift scored an aggregate of 81 points which included 44.82 points for adult occupant protection and 20.90 points for child occupant protection. In addition, it bagged 15.28 points for Safety Assist Tests.

The protection offered by the vehicle for the driver's chest during the frontal offset impact test was rated at marginal, whereas the safety for the passenger's chest and right knee was found adequate. The vehicle was rated as good in terms of safety of the rest of the areas of the driver and passenger.

In the side impact test, the test vehicle was rated as good for all the impact areas. The protection of the head was confirmed with additional deployment tests.

WATCH CRASH TEST VIDEO:

The 1.5-litre petrol engine powered SUV came with standard dual airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and a seatbelt reminder system. The vehicle is capable of delivering up to 105 BHP of power and 150 Nm of torque and carries a kerb weight of 1290 kilograms.

In India, only the electric variant of MG ZS is available for sale and the petrol variant is expected to arrive later this year. It is set to compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Ford Ecosport in the mid SUV segment.

The MG ZS SUV will be manufactured at the company’s plant-based in Gujarat. The India-made variant will be different from the one that was recently tested and it is likely that the NCAP rating for them would also vary. Currently, no car in India that falls in the segment has a 5-star rating.

Also Watch:

The test model of the petrol variant of MG ZS was earlier spotted in India. It is expected to come with two petrol engine options, a 1.5-litre and a 1.3-litre engine. The starting ex-showroom price of the SUV may fall between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.