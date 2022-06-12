Mia Khalifa Car Collection: The Hot and Sexy Range of Cars Owned by 29-Yr-Old

Mia Khalifa is a popular name in the modelling industry. Khalifa started out as a part-time model and a bartender. While the model is known to be quite held back in her private life, her obsession with machines on wheels is well known and her automobile collection itself speaks volumes about her machine fanaticism. Khalifa owns some of the most expensive automobiles out there, let us take a look at the enviable car collection of the 29-year-old who has a net worth of $4 million or Rs 31 crore.

Lexus ES

Priced at roughly $39,900 or Rs 30,95,700, the Lexus ES has a 2.5-liter L4 cylinder engine that produces 214 horsepower and 202 pound-feet of torque, and it gets 12.1 kilometres per gallon. This ES has a top speed of 180 mph.

BMW M4

The automobile is valued at roughly $69,150 or Rs 53,65, 106.This M-power comes with a 3.0 litre inline 6-cylinder M-power petrol engine that produces 443 bhp and 550 nm of torque and returns 10.75 kmpl. This M4 has a top speed of 250 mph and a 0-100 time of 4.0 seconds.

Jeep Wrangler

The automobile will set you back roughly $ 31,000 or Rs 24,051,81. This Wrangler has a 2.0-liter L4 cylinder engine that produces 268 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, and it gets 12.1 kilometres per gallon. This off-roader has a top speed of 180 kmph and a 0-100 time of 7.6 seconds.

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

The automobile is estimated to cost $319,995 or Rs 2,48,27,292, making it the most expensive wheels she owns. This convertible supercar has a 6.2-liter supercharged V12 engine that produces 730 horsepower and 690 pound-feet of torque, and it gets 9.0 kilometres per gallon. This Ferrari has a peak speed of 340 mph and a 0-100 time of 3.0 seconds.

Bentley Continental GT

Priced at $222,085 or Rs 1,72,30,797, this luxury vehicle features a 4.0 L Twin-turbo V8 cylinder petrol engine that produces 500 bhp and 660 nm of torque, as well as a 12.1 kmpl fuel economy. This convertible has a top speed of 301 kmph and a 0-100 time of 3.8 seconds.

Audi R8 Spyder

Valued at roughly $154,900 or Rs 1,20,18,148, this supercar has a 5.0-liter V10 cylinder petrol engine that produces 602 bhp and 506 nm of torque, and it gets 5.71 kilometres per gallon. This supercar has a top speed of 330 kmph and a 0-100 time of 3.0 seconds.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.