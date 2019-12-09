Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyres Introduced in India

Michelin has introduced the Energy XM2+ in India replacing the Energy XM2 tyres. Targeting young and commuting consumers who look for a tyre with performance and safety that lasts till the end of the tyre’s life, the MICHELIN Energy XM2+ is the ideal fitment for small- and mid-size passenger cars.

Mohan Kumar, Vice President, Michelin India said “Long Lasting Performance is at the heart of Michelin’s activity. In India, we are again raising the bar for daily commuting tyres with MICHELIN Energy XM2+, which improves on its predecessor, the MICHELIN Energy XM2, a leading mass-market tyre for 8 consecutive years. We are committed to bringing tyres to our customers that stay safe and offer high-performance levels to their legal wear limit, and MICHELIN Energy XM2+ is a true testament of this commitment”

With a new full-silica rubber compound, the MICHELIN Energy XM2+ stops 2.4 meters shorter* on wet roads in new condition and 3.3 meters in worn condition compared to a premium competitor tyre.

MICHELIN Energy XM2+ is claimed to offer longer mileage outlasting its leading competitor by 29 per cent. The new rubber formulation with strong link of filler-filler molecular bond minimizes wear rate and its Alternate Bridge Technology ensures lesser shuffling in tread block, resulting in lower wear.

The ‘+’ sign on the sidewall denotes the rubber compound upgrade that is behind the braking superiority of the MICHELIN Energy XM2+ versus its predecessor. The tyre also maintains the Green ‘X’ marking of its predecessor, indicating optimized fuel savings. We hope the combination of enhanced safety and superior value-for-money will particularly appeal to the younger consumers.

In India, the new MICHELIN Energy XM2+ is now available starting from Rs 5090 at Michelin’s authorized dealers across the nation. The tyres will be available in 30 sizes by early 2020 from 12 to 16 inch (30.48 – 40.64 cm) diameter for a wide range of hatchbacks, sedans, compact SUVs and MUVs.

