Michelin Launches Road 5 Tyres in India, Will Succeed the Pilot Road 4 Tyres

Michelin announced the new Road 5 tyre. The successor for Pilot Road 4 which witnessed sales in excess of 1.5 million tyres since its launch four years ago. In an in-house evaluation comparing the new tyre with its chief competitors, the Road 5 came first with regard to grip on wet roads. And it continues to deliver high performance in wet conditions throughout its life*, since the MICHELIN ROAD 5 stops as short under braking with more than 3,000 miles on the clock than new MICHELIN Pilot ROAD 4s**! In addition to these improvements, the MICHELIN ROAD 5 combines optimal grip on dry roads, superior stability compared with its main rivals and outstanding road manners***, a key consideration for owners of Sport Touring motorcycles.

Earlier this year in May, the company launched the primary 4ST tyres in India. The Primacy 4ST tyre comes with Evergrip Technology that provides better wet-grip, thanks to a new tread pattern that provides 50 per cent more grooves to evacuate more water (when new and when worn) compared to the previous generation tyre. New rubber compounds, stronger and more consistent bonding of rubber and silica ensure uniform energy dissipation of the tyre when in contact with the wet road for improved comfort. This is complemented, 2nd generation Silent Rib Technology provides a quiet, ride thanks to inter-locking bands between tread blocks that minimize air pumping sounds as the tyre is rolling.

