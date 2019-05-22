Michelin Launches The New Primacy 4ST Tyres In India

Michelin has announced the availability of its Primacy 4ST tyres in India. Michelin has invested three years towards the development of this product and states that it excels in wet conditions. Thanks to the use of latest generation elastomers, the new MICHELIN Primacy 4ST tyre delivers a very high level of grip from the first to the last kilometre. To achieve this level of grip, the tread pattern has been optimized with a new design that reveals squarer and less tapered grooves.Mohan Kumar, Executive Vice President Michelin India said: “We are delighted to bring MICHELIN Primacy 4ST tyres to India. Michelin is committed to deliver long-lasting performance from the first to the last kilometer. This new range will provide motorists with the pleasure of driving without compromising on performance, safety and longevity. Several Michelin patented technologies have been combined to provide this range with very high-performance levels due to a new rubber compound and a tread pattern that has been optimized to offer high-performance levels at the end of the tyre’s life.”The new Primacy 4ST tyre comes with Evergrip Technology that provides better wet-grip, thanks to a new tread pattern that provides 50 per cent more grooves to evacuate more water (when new and when worn) compared to the previous generation tyre. New rubber compounds, stronger and more consistent bonding of rubber and silica ensure uniform energy dissipation of the tyre when in contact with the wet road for improved comfort. This is complemented, 2nd generation Silent Rib Technology provides a quiet, ride thanks to inter-locking bands between tread blocks that minimize air pumping sounds as the tyre is rolling.The new MICHELIN PRIMACY 4ST tyre also simplifies the reading of its wear level. In addition to the presence of a traditional tread wear indicators on the shoulder, it has a MICHELIN marking at the bottom of the tread grooves. These two methods allow users to quickly and simply identify the level of wear of their tyres.(1) WORN condition: tyres tested at 2mm remaining tread depth, just before the 1.6mm legal removal. The lifespan and mileage of a tire depend on a combination of factors: its design, the driver’s habits, the climate, the road conditions and the care that's put into the tires. Michelin recommends that you check your tyre pressure monthly, along with looking for any signs of damage. Consult your Michelin authorized tyre dealer with any doubts upon inspection(2) Interior noise testing at 50-70kph and comfort assessment at 30-50kph, conducted by TUV Rheinland Thailand Ltd, on Michelin’s request, in January 2018, on dimension 225/50R17 on Honda Accord. Comparing Michelin Primacy 4ST versus four other premium brands of tyres (figures represent the average of the 4 other premium brands). Reference: TUV Rheinland Thailand Ltd, Technical Report No. 1203053370 001(3) Wet braking test 80 to 0 kph, conducted by TUV Rheinland Thailand Ltd, on Michelin’s request, in 1H 2018, on dimension 225/50R17 on Honda Accord Comparing NEW and WORN Michelin Primacy 4ST versus five other premium brands of tyres (figures represent the average of the five other premium brands).