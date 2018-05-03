English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Michigan State Police Takes Help from 13 Truckers to Avoid Suicide on Highway
The local police noticed a man standing on the overpass and quickly shut down the freeway.
Truckers under overpass. (Image: Twisted Truckers)
In a rather unusual show of civilian-authority collaboration, Michigan State Police used help of 13 long-haul truckers to avoid a suicide attempt on the interstate 696 near Detroit, Michigan in the U.S. The local police noticed a man standing on the overpass at Coolidge Street early morning and quickly shut down the freeway. They then approached the truckers plying on the highway to ask for help, in an attempt to stop him from jumping.
According to The Detroit News, Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said that the department asked 13 truckers who were earlier stopped as a safety measure as soon as the suicidal man was spotted were asked to park the trucks under the bridge.
The idea was to park all the 13 semi-trucks underneath the overpass to prevent the man from jumping to his death, as he would land on trucks, if he chose to jump. Both the sides under the bridge were closed, thanks to the truckers and the man was walked off the bridge. He was later taken by Huntington Woods Police to Beaumont hospital for evaluation.
The photo was posted on a Facebook page and one user, Chris Harrison, who claimed to be one of the truckers in the event, said “the cops came up and waved 6 or 7 of us through and then stopped us under the bridge.” He continued, “same thing on the west bound side. I just happened to be one of the guys in the front of the line.”
However, the Police, on their official Twitter handle commented – “There is some confusion with the photo taken this morning. This is not an MSP photo as we don’t share law enforcement tactics. This photo was taken by a photographer at @FOX2News that was also doing their job this morning at the scene.”
"You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911," the police wrote on Twitter in an effort to curb other attempts. "There are so many people that can help you make the choice to get help and live! It is our hope to never see another photo like this again."
