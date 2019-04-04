English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Micromax Co-founder Rahul Sharma to Launch Revolt Electric Motorcycle in June 2019
Revolt Intellicorp will be launching India’s first AI-enabled electric motorcycle in June 2019.
Revolt Intellicorp logo. (Image: Revolt Intellicorp)
Homegrown entrepreneur Rahul Sharma has announced that his new venture, Revolt Intellicorp, will be launching an AI-enabled motorcycle in June 2019. Sharma said that he aims to gain a double-digit market share with this new venture. The company says that this new venture has been started with Rahul’s personal investment, and it will be looking for its first investment soon as growth capital.
The company says that Revolt Intellicorp is focused at making personal mobility practical, affordable and sustainable. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Spread over 100,000 square feet, the company says that the facility has a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles commissioned for Phase 1. Also, the Revolt team has been working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics.
Talking about the new venture, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a mechanical engineer by qualification, I always found mobility and the expanse of opportunities it offers, very intriguing. There is a colossal need for using technology to disrupt urban commute and make it cleaner and sustainable. I’m doing my
bit and I feel this is the right time for every player operating in this space to come together for the greater good of our environment. My vision is to see every household in India have access to sustainable mobility.”
India is the second-largest motorcycle market in the world, with sales dominated by basic commuters. More than 20 million two-wheelers were sold to domestic customers in 2017/18, making it the most popular vehicle category sold in
India.
“The new-age consumer hates making compromises, and this became our first point of consideration while conceptualizing our products. We are working on the premise of making intelligent vehicles that don’t compromise on the form factor and performance ICE vehicles. To this we added our tech prowess and our ambition is to replace them completely,” Sharma added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
