Micromax Founder Rahul Sharma to Venture Into Electric Mobility Space
The company says that Rahul Sharma's next entrepreneurial venture will transform the mobile industry and will also be for the greater good of the environment.
When one thinks of Micromax, the first thing that comes to mind is smartphones. Micromax also manufactures and sells tablets, air conditioners, LED TVs, laptops, power bands and sound bars. It's safe to say then that Indian company has most of the angles covered as far as electronics are concerned. However, Micromax has now decided to venture into the mobility space and hence provide personal mobility solutions. The company says that Rahul Sharma's next entrepreneurial venture will transform the mobile industry and will also be for the greater good of the environment. This is also because of the specific nature of mobility space the Indian electronics giant is planning to enter - the e-mobility space. We'll have more details on this development after tomorrow's announcement by Micromax Informatics.
Micromax had started selling mobile phones back in 2008. In 2015, Micromax had vaulted past Samsung Electronics to become India's leading smartphone brand. According to a media report, the company had the policy to identify with all sections of society. The company are believed to have broken the norm by producing products which matched the fit and finish of international rivals. Micromax is also known to have made mobile phones with unique features like dual/SIM standby, 30-day battery backup, universal remote controls and more.
The mobility space has proved to be a lucrative one with big names like Dyson, for example, planning to launch an electric car. Other big auto companies like Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota and more have decided to go the electric way. Most companies have even started to discontinue their diesel engines, in order to keep with the times. The electric mobility isn't just lucrative, it's exciting to witness as well. Some companies like Tesla, have already shown us what electric cars can do. A big motorcycle brand like Harley-Davidson has also decided to go the electric way with the Livewire electric motorcycle. Needless to say, most of you should be excited with Micromax's newest venture, we certainly are!
