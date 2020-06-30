Mild to Medium Colour Blind People Will Now be Eligible to Apply for Driving License

In a welcome move by the Government of India, Divyangjan citizens will now be allowed to get a driving license. Initially, colour blind people were not permitted to apply for a driving license.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry have now permitted mild to medium colour blind people to obtain the driving license. This has been done as a part of the ministry’s initiatives to enable these differently-abled people to avail transport-related services.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry have also issued a notification for making the changes in the required forms of motor vehicle norms.

As per an official statement, the government said, “The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification for an amendment to the Form 1 and Form 1A of the Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Rules, 1989 for enabling the citizens with mild to medium colour blindness in obtaining the driving licence”.

Also Watch:

In another advisory, the government stated, “The ministry received representations that the colour blind citizens are not able to have the driving licence made as restrictions through the requirements in the declaration about physical fitness (FORM 1) or the medical certificate (FORM 1A) makes it difficult. The issue was taken up with a medical expert institution and advice was sought. The recommendations received were to allow mild to medium colour blind citizens to be allowed to drive and put restrictions only on the severe colour blind citizens from driving.”