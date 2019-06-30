Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Millennial in India Don't Want to Own Personal Vehicles, Shared Mobility Gaining Popularity: Deloitte

As per Deloitte's 2019 Global Automotive Consumer Study, Gen Y/Z users in India are questioning the need for an owned vehicle.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Millennial in India Don't Want to Own Personal Vehicles, Shared Mobility Gaining Popularity: Deloitte
A photo illustration shows the Uber app and a black cab in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

As shared mobility gains traction in India, 51 per cent of millennials are questioning the need to own a vehicle, according to a global study by Deloitte. As per Deloitte's 2019 Global Automotive Consumer Study, consumers in India feel empowered trusting the power of digital solutions that make their commute safer.

It also said 76 per cent of respondents in India were in favour of connected vehicles with 84 per cent feeling that connected vehicles will be beneficial in providing suggestions regarding safer routes along with updates to improve road safety and prevent potential collisions.

"Shared mobility is another trend which is gaining momentum in India. The report uncovers a clear generational divide when it comes to shared mobility," Deloitte said. Compared to the older generation, younger consumers are more likely to understand the idea of shared mobility and to question whether vehicle ownership is a necessity.

Therefore, ride-hailing has been integrated in some markets and the concept is progressing in India, the report added.

As per the report, 51 per cent of Gen Y/Z users in India are questioning the need for an owned vehicle, while 44 per cent of Gen X have similar thoughts. On the other hand, only 34 per cent of pre/boomers generation have questioned the need for an owned vehicle, the Deloitte added.

Commenting on the findings, Deloitte India Partner Rajeev Singh said, "India is at the cusp of digital transformation as we see a whole new way of engagement, interactivity and consumption pattern. With that, the future is truly going to be driven by mobile connectivity and digital power."

He further said even though the daily usage of personally owned vehicles in India is quite high, the cumulative vehicle sales for the country have seen a sharp decline over the last year. "It is expected that the younger audience would subvert the trend of personally owned vehicles in the time to come with their growing affinity, towards shared mobility and digital technologies," Singh said.

Currently in India, 47 per cent of consumers use their own vehicle everyday which is expected to increase to 50 per cent in the next three years, the report said.

As part the study, Deloitte said over 10,000 consumers across Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Southeast Asia shared their views on critical issues impacting the automotive sector.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram