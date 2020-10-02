Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched in India at Rs 44.90 Lakh, Only 15 Units Available

Mini India introduces a special edition of its best-selling Convertible, the new Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units are available and can be booked exclusively on the company's official website. The car is available in Deep Laguna metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is based on the first special edition of this line which was launched in 2007. The unique design elements on the exterior and interior celebrate the free spirit of unlimited open-air excitement.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Mini was born out of a crisis. It’s a brave and daring brand that is authentic, inventive and optimistic by nature. It brings people and communities together, offering them unique and unfiltered experiences even in the most extraordinary times. The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is a perfect tribute to the Mini philosophy and the challenges of the current time. Mini has once again created an unmatched combination of the legendary go-kart feeling and open-top driving experience. It celebrates a rich heritage of unfiltered excitement and driving fun. The exclusively crafted elements of this limited edition create moments of pure emotion with unbridled energy. If you're spontaneous, outgoing, and like to live life unfiltered, this is the car for you.”