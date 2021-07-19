Mini Cooper 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Launched, Only 740 to be Made Globally

The year 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the iconic Mini, a brand owned by the German Automotive giant BMW. To acknowledge this significant event in the company’s history, the brand has launched a special-edition, three-door, epitome of magnificence.

The car was first launched by the British Motor Corporation in the year 1959 and was designed by Sir Alexander Arnold Constantine Issigonis. Then, it was just known as Mini. However, it was the year 1961 when Issigonis collaborated with John Newton Cooper, an English sports car designer and engineer. This collaboration gave birth to Austin Mini Cooper and Morris Mini Cooper.

Since then, the car is loved by a massive number of people who are in awe of the design and the performance of the vehicle. The car launched on the 60th anniversary is to celebrate the existence of the Cooper model range and the company’s association with the Cooper family.

The car will be available in three variants, i.e., MINI Cooper, MINI Cooper S, and MINI John Cooper Works guise. John Cooper, a veteran of F1, was known for his symbolic green with white accents. As a result, the anniversary edition will be sold in three colours, i.e., British Racing Green Metallic, Rebel Green, and Midnight Black Metallic. The accents will be available in white and piano black. The hood of this edition will also feature the number ‘74’, marking the car that won its first race at the Snetterton Lombank Trophy.

On the inside, there are a few tweaks worth noticing. The interiors feature the signatures of John Cooper, his son Mike Cooper, and grandson Charlie Cooper. The doorframe at the driver’s side also carries an emblem with John Cooper’s signature and a handwritten note that reads, “1 of 740, The Unexpected Underdog.” Only 740 units of the special edition will be sold worldwide. The car’s performance remains intact; therefore, it comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. This 227bhp beast can zoom from 0-100kmph in just 6 seconds.

