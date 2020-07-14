Mini Cooper Made to Wear Mask in Chennai to Promote Used Car Sales Event Amid Covid-19

The global coronavirus pandemic has changed the way in which the world functions. People are advised to maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all times when they are out in order to avoid the contraction of the COVID-19 disease.

For perhaps the first time, a car was seen with a mask. According to a report, the mask has been put on the vehicle in order to promote an event. As can be seen in the photo, a white coloured mask has been put on a red coloured Mini Cooper. Another interesting thing that must be noticed is a QR code on the doors of the car. This QR code on being scanned leads to the dealers official website.

The event is being organised by Kun Elite, a branch of the Kun Group, which is a BMW authorised dealership. This unique and never seen before idea has been implemented for a used car sales event in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

The Elite Carnival will be held from July 17 to July 18. Furthermore, during the course of the two-day event, the company will also be providing financing options, spot evaluation of existing cars and a zero maintenance package for up to 3 years on BMW cars.

As per the report, the entry to this event will only be by invitation and all precautionary measures for preventing COVID-19 will be undertaken.

