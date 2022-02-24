Mini Cooper SE All-Electric 3-Door Premium Hatchback Launched in India at Rs 47.20 Lakh

The first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE has been launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), all available units were sold out during the pre-launch booking in Q4 2021. MINI India will be delivering the cars to the pre-launch customers from March 2022, earlier than promised. Bookings for the next phase of deliveries will start from March 2022, exclusively on the MINI Online Shop.

The electric Mini Cooper SE will be offered in four colours: White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green. It will be available as a three-door variant with oval headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a hexagonal-shaped grille, contrast-coloured ORVMs, and a grille insert. 17-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive squared shape are also available.

Based on the WLTP cycle, the Cooper SE has a range of 270 kilometres on a full charge. The MINI electric includes an AC wall box charger and enables DC charging, which can power the car from zero to 80% in two and a half hours and 100% in up to 3.5 hours. However, the electric Cooper can be charged at home using an 11kW or a 50kW conventional power adapter. The batteries may be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in around 12 hours. This time may be reduced to a little more than 36 minutes with a public fast charger.

The new electric Mini Cooper SE will be powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack that generates 181 bhp and 270 Nm of torque. The vehicle has a 0-100kmph time of 7.3 seconds and a peak speed of 150 km/h that is electronically regulated. The 2021 all-electric Mini Cooper SE includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a completely digital instrument cluster, and a Nappa leather interior.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “10 years into the country, MINI India is proud to bring the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment. In line with our ‘Digital First’ strategy, it is also the first series model exclusively available for booking on the MINI Online Shop and was completely sold out during the pre-launch booking phase itself. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE combines MINI’s inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. It paves the way into the future of MINI as an E-brand (E-lectric E-commerce E-xperience)“.

