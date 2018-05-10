Mini Designs a Cooper For Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding, to be Auctioned for Children HIV Association

Mini Design one-off for royal wedding. (Image: Mini)

Mini is to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a one-off Mini Hatch designed specifically to commemorate the special occasion and to be donated to one of the couple’s chosen charities. After the wedding day on 19 May, this one-of-a-kind Mini will be handed over to The Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA) for public auction.“As an iconic British brand with almost 60 years of history in the UK, we are pleased to mark the royal wedding with this special charitable gift,” explains Oliver Heilmer, Head of Mini Design. “The Mini Design team has created a one-off Mini Hatch for the occasion. Its specially designed roof graphic combines with 3D-printed personalised interior and exterior details as well as special embroidery to make this a Mini like no other.”This unique car is finished in Crystal White. Silver-blue accent strips lend the body a distinctive look and the black band that wraps around the car features a blue-tinted matt silver paint finish. Recognisable Mini design features in chrome, such as the frame for the hexagonal radiator grille, the door handles and the surrounds for the headlights and rear lights are topped off with a blue-black tinted clear coat, bringing modernity and a freshness of detail to the Mini. Rear lights in Union Jack design and dark-blue matt metallic wheel rims put the finishing touches to its external appearance.A particular highlight of the exterior is the roof’s paint finish, which uses multiple colours. The roof graphic is applied meticulously by hand in several layers and brings together elements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s national flags – the Union Jack and the Stars & Stripes. The special Mini’s side scuttles around the side turn signal indicators have been 3D-printed and embellish the initials M and H with a heart and rings. When the car is opened, they project an exclusive “Just Married” welcome onto the ground in front of the driver’s door and front-passenger door.Over the last few weeks, the Mini Yours Customised programme has given Mini customers in selected markets the option of turning their Mini into an absolute one-off with the help of 3D-printed side scuttles, door sill plates and individual light projection.Satellite Grey leather has been chosen for the interior and provides the ideal backdrop against which to accentuate the bespoke elements of the Mini. The blue-black tinted clear coat of the chrome exterior elements can also be found on selected chrome interior features. The first names of the bride and groom, plus the wedding date and good wishes to the newlyweds have been added to the large trim strip ahead of the front passenger seat. Another special feature of the interior is an accent inspired by the roof graphic, which is integrated into the trim strips in the doors, behind the steering wheel and into the head restraints. On the latter, there is an abstract take on the Union Jack on one side and a Stars & Stripes perforation and stitching on the other.