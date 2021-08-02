Mini Electric Hatch - Driving Nostalgia, Cars of Legend Go Green: All You Need to Know

The launch of an all-electric version of the Mini in 2020 ushered in a new era for this legendary little city car. Just over 60 years since the first Mini appeared, the car continues to win over drivers, although now silently and with no CO2 emissions.

As its name suggests, the Mini Electric is a 100% electric version of the famous micro city car. It promises power of 135 kW (184 hp) for a range of 225 to 234 km, according to the manufacturer. And this version, which boasts zero CO2 emissions, is already proving popular. The carmaker recently released a limited-edition version in partnership with Belgian creative label Mosaert, founded by the musician Stromae.

It was in 2017, through a concept car, that Mini announced its plan to return to the electric vehicle world. The firm had previously released a prototype, called “Mini E" in 2008, with just 500 models produced.

In a little over 60 years, more than 10 million Mini cars have rolled off the production line. The very first Mini, a 1959 Minor, paved the way for a long line of successors. All Mini models are characterized by their go-kart-like driving experience, thanks to their rigid chassis, wide tracks and low center of gravity. And the Mini Electric is no exception!

