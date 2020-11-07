Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched in India at Rs 46.90 Lakh, Limited to just 15 Units

MINI India has launched the Limited Edition MINI John Cooper Works Hatch inspired by the MINI John Cooper Works GP. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units of the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition are available and can be booked exclusively on the company’s website.

A tribute to the MINI John Cooper Works GP, the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition brings race-inspired design. This Limited Edition MINI comes with the John Cooper Works GP Pack, which is perfectly harmonised with the design and character of the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is exclusively available in Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46.90 lakh.

The Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour is exclusive to this Edition along with the contrasting Melting Silver Metallic roof, mirror caps and John Cooper Works rear spoiler. The 18-inch John Cooper Works Cup Spoke 2-tone Alloys come with GP badged Wheel Hub Caps. The exterior surrounds and inner parts of Headlights and Rear Lights, Door Handles, Fuel Filler Cap, Front Grille surround and MINI Emblem in the front and rear are part of the Piano Black Exterior package. The John Cooper Works Side Scuttles and Air Intake Trim in carbon fibre highlight the appearance of the car.

The interior of MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition gets John Cooper Works Sports Seats in Leather Dinamica finish with GP badging. The GP logo is also featured on the Floor Mats for the driver and front passenger, while both front and rear mats are finished in red stitching. The John Cooper Works Steering Wheel is crafted in ‘Walknappa’ Leather with Red contrast stitching. The metal-clip centre marking at the top provides a further motor-sport accent and helps focus on the line of driving. The exclusive 3D-printed paddle shifts with distinctive GP badging, further enhance the race track feeling by allowing even faster gear shifts. The key also gets the exclusive 3D printed GP inspired keycap. Other additions include stainless steel pedal caps and the Door Sill Finishers with a GP badging.

It is powered by a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, thanks to a peak output of 170 kW/231 hp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. This engine comes with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with limited-slip differential meant to improve handling.