MINI John Cooper Works Hot-Hatch Launched In India at Rs 43.5 Lakh

MINI John Cooper Works. (Image Source: Manav Sinha)

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch was introduced in India today. Entering the much-sought hot-hatch segment, the car inherits cues from the racing genes that were passed on by its inventor John Cooper. The MINI John Cooper Works, based on the MINI 3-door Hatch, will be available at all MINI dealerships as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) unit from June onwards. The MINI JCW is available for booking at an ex-showroom price of Rs 43,50,000.The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is available in Chilli Red, Electric Blue, Emerald Grey, Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Pepper White, Solaris Orange, Starlight Blue, Thunder Grey and White Silver and in the exclusive John Cooper Works Rebel Green the following standard paintworks.It is available with standard upholstery Dinamica Leather combination Carbon Black/Carbon Black and in Leather Cross Punch Carbon Black, Carbon Black, Leather Lounge Satellite Grey, Carbon Black, Leather Chester Malt Brown, Black and MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black and Carbon Black.The hexagonal radiator grille at the centre section has a characteristic honeycomb pattern with a cross member at the bottom edge finished in red. Reserved solely for the top athlete, the exclusive John Cooper Works bonnet stripes add a distinctively race-inspired look. LED headlamps are standard and are surrounded by LED daytime running lights incorporating the direction indicators.A symbol of racing pedigree – the John Cooper Works badge, emblazoned in the front, side scuttles and tailgate sets the pulse racing. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch enhances its racing genes even further with a contrasting paint finish for the roof and mirror caps in white, black or exclusively for MINI John Cooper Works in Chilli Red.The car sits on standard sporty 17-inch JCW Track Spoke Light Alloy wheels. Braking duties on the car are handled by a 4-piston, fixed-calliper brakes in bold Chilli Red with a John Cooper Works badge. The John Cooper Works front and rear bumpers, as well as a rear spoiler, give adds to the aero trickery in the new model.The interior of MINI John Cooper Works exudes its racing heritage. John Cooper Works sport seats integrated with headrests in Carbon Black Dinamica Leather and red accents as standard are designed to give full control of the power beneath. Additionally, it also gets the John Cooper Works sports leather steering wheel which comes with paddle shifters and automatically adjusted steering sensitivity. John Cooper Works DNA can be found in every detail like the John Cooper Works stainless steel pedal caps and the door sills with an integrated John Cooper Works badge.The MINI Excitement Pack features exterior MINI Logo projection, LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cabin with a choice 12 selectable colours. The optional panorama glass roof allows ample amounts of natural light and fresh air in the cabin.The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch comes with high contrast MINI Head-Up Display, which provides information regarding the media outputs, navigation and telephone options directly in the line of sight for the driver. As a standard feature, Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System, featuring 12 high-performance speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier, delivers 360 watts of crisp, natural and powerful sound.The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a colour display in 6.5-inches. Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity comes as standard. The Radio MINI Visual Boost with touch functionality including AUX-IN socket and USB interface is also a standard feature of the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch.The optional MINI Wired package offers an 8.8-inch touch screen with Touchpad controller, MINI Find Mate with 2 Bluetooth tags, Navigation System Professional, MINI Connected XL, telephony with wireless charging and 2nd USB interface. Other infotainment options now include Apple CarPlay along with MINI Radio Visual Boost + MINI Navigation or with MINI Wired Package.Setting new standards in dynamics and efficiency, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch fitted with an 8-speed Sports Steptronic automatic transmission with shift paddles provides an even smoother and sportier drive. The shift by wire technology for automatic transmission comes with an electronic gear selector that is ergonomically shaped for more comfortable handling.Powering the MINI John Cooper Works comes from a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, mobilizing a peak output of 231 hp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm.MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to the driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN modes. Sport Mode sharpens the steering and acceleration for sportier, more agile handling. Driver Assistance Systems include Park Distant Control and Rear-View Camera as standard.The standard safety equipment comprises of front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard.The standard MINIMALISM technology includes Auto Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.