Mini John Cooper Works Knights Edition To Make North American Debut At LA Motor Show 2018

BMW Group has announced that a new black and crimson Mini John Cooper Works will be on show at the LA Auto Show on November 28.The Knights Edition MINI JCW is making its North American debut in LA next week, bridging the gap between the classic Cooper model and the ultra-sporty JCW GP -- a 2017 concept model recently confirmed for production and 2020 launch. Accompanying the stylish model will be four additional variations of the Coupe to "highlight the brand's focus on individualization and customization."The MINI John Cooper Works Knights Edition is essentially a gussied up JCW Hardtop featuring Midnight Black and Melting Silver components enhanced with separately available accessories. The exterior is further spruced up with vibrantly red side stripes making it a bit flashier than your typical hatchback, and it's either this way or the highway: The Knights Edition will be exclusively available in this design and color scheme starting in the first quarter of 2019.If the Knights Edition doesn't reach your standard of sportiness, lucky for you the high-performance MINI JCW GP concept model that was showcased last year featuring an aggressively styled spoiler and angry red trim was confirmed for production. That model will launch in 2020.The other models that will be on display at the MINI booth in LA include the Countryman Yin Yang Edition, the Clubman Starlight Edition, the International Orange Edition, and the Cooper S E Countryman PHEV special edition. As usual, these Coupes are vibrantly yet stylishly designed to appeal to the chic urban commuter and can be further tailored to drivers with the new MINI Yours Customized offering, an offering "taking individualization to a new level, using innovative 3D printing and laser letting in production for the first time."All models will be on display at the LA Auto Show on November 28.