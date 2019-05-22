Mini John Cooper Works First Drive Review: The Definitive Hot Hatch!

Mini John Cooper Works looks fantastic. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Mini John Cooper Works gets blacked out 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Mini John Cooper Works from the back. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The interiors of the Mini John Cooper Works. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Mini John Cooper Works now gets the Union Jack-shaped LED tail lights. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Mini John Cooper Works gets a reworked better that aids in cooling and offers better aerodynamics. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Mini John Cooper Works is a great car to drive and has to be experienced. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Some days are better than others and when you have a hot hatch to drive at a fun race track, well then, it is one of those days and it was thanks to the Mini John Cooper Works (JCW). It has been launched in India at Rs 43.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and we took it out for a few laps at MMRT.But first thing first. Have you seen just how sensational this Mini looks? It has all the classic Mini lines that would take you back to the early days of Mini and despite that, it is evident that the JCW is the faster version of the regular Cooper. On top of that, it has its own recall factor and manages to stand out as well. And as always, you can take your own sweet time to notice all the great attention to details elements throughout the car.As for what’s different, well, let’s start with the front-end design. There are several red accents and the stripes on the bonnet look classy and sporty. All the elements are completely blacked out and what stands apart is the red accent on the grille. The front bumper has been reworked for better aerodynamics too. Coming to the sides, the blacked out 17-inch alloy wheels look great especially with those red brake callipers and you will notice the contrasting red-roof and the ORVMs in the same colour.But it is at the back where the difference is most evident thanks to the centre-mounted chrome-finished dual exhausts and the new bumper. And now it also gets the union jack LED tail lights.Stepping inside, the red-ness grows even further. There’s a lot of it on the dash, a little bit of it on the doors and the seats have it too. It also gets contrast stitching around the cabin and other changes are in the form of steel pedal caps which make it look properly sporty and then there’s the door sill as well with the JCW badging on it.And with that out of the way, we come to the exciting bits. The engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit that makes an impressive 231 hp and 320 Nm of torque and comes mated to an 8-speed auto transmission.How all of this translates into is a car that feels extremely connected to every bit of input that comes in from the driver, and on top of that, there is loads of feedback coming from the car as well. The initial bit of suspension travel feels pretty stiff which helps in quick direction changes but after that, the car feels planted through corners.There’s power spread evenly through the RPM band and the transmission is quick through the shifts as well. And, there’s so much torque being sent to the wheels that if you launch the car, you get wheelspin even when the transmission shifts to third gear – now that’s amazing.And finally, there’s the exhaust.It makes it one of the best sounding hatchbacks out there and is good enough to make the hair at the back of your neck stand up.So at the end of the day, having spent a few laps around the MMRT circuit, the Mini Cooper JCW was nothing short of impressive. Yes, at the price tag that it comes at, it does sound like quite a lot but you really have to take this car for a spin to understand that yes, the carsound like quite a lot in real life and is a great, great car to drive. So, if you’ve always wanted to have a sleeper/hot hatchback, well, now is the time to do so.