Mini Launches New Folding Bike with Padded Leather Saddle and Eight Gears

The new version of the MINI Folding Bike presented by the brand in time for the new season is a true all-rounder. The collapsible two-wheeler can be quickly loaded into any car boot with ease, and provides a flexible, comfortable and contemporary means of getting around.The new MINI Folding Bike features an ingenious mechanism that allows the lightweight aluminium frame to be collapsed and unfolded again in a matter of seconds. This means the bike can be downsized into its space-saving form quickly and easily, and stowed inside the practical transport bag. The matt dark-grey frame with silver-coloured accents and MINI Wing Logo on the crossbar creates a very classy, modern look. The saddle and handlebar grips in cognac-coloured leather put the finishing touches to the design.A padded leather saddle, eight gears and 20-inch wheels make the bike comfortable to ride, yet it weighs less than eleven kilograms. The TeflonÒ-coated chain protects against rusting and stubborn dirt. There are also mudguards at the front and rear for additional protection from dirt and water splashes in wet and muddy conditions.The MINI Folding Bike is priced at €650.00 (RRP) and comes fully assembled and ready to ride.