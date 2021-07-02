Mini Reveals Urbanaut Concept, MPV That Drives Itself While Passengers Sleep & Relax

BMW’s Mini unveiled the vision Urbanaut concept in 2020 and has recently transformed it into a real concept car. The futuristic car can allow its passengers to sleep and relax while the car drives itself. The original Mini's claim to fame was its clever use of space, owing in part to an innovative powertrain arrangement. The Urbanaut takes it to a whole new level, making minivan which is not that mini.

It is lengthier than a Countryman and fashioned like the box it arrived in, with a lounge-like interior that can be arranged in a number of ways based on the number of people sitting and whether someone is steering. Mini designed three profiles -Chill, Wanderlust, and Vibe, in that order.

Chill emulates a lounge-style layout for stationary usage. The instruments and buttons on the dashboard are buried out of view in this mode, giving customers the impression that they are in a living room rather than an automobile. Wanderlust, for use in autonomous and regular driving conditions, enables passengers to choose whether to drive or be driven.

Vibe blurs the barriers separating the outside and inside by rolling the windscreen up. It also configures the Urbanaut's lighting and displays to give users the impression that they are at a club. Users may also create their own driving profile using a feature called My Moment.

While the Urbanaut does not resemble a classic Mini, it should smell like one. Mini is tying its brand identity to a scent for the first time ever. We cannot send a scent over the internet because there isn't an app for that yet, but it's said to be refreshing and discrete. It is complemented by a welcome sound that users hear as they enter the cabin.

