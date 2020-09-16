Mini Rolls Out Online Sales Platform For Buying Cars, Will Offer Home Delivery

Mini India has introduced the Mini Online Shop. Customers can start their journey from online to on-road by simply visiting the official website, their destination for everything MINI. They can explore the entire Mini range, Configure a Mini of their choice, locate the nearest Mini dealer, request for a test drive or quotation, calculate EMI as well as book their favourite Mini at the click of a button.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Creative and optimistic by nature, MINI is always up to something new. Digitalisation is transforming our world and is now becoming an integral part of the overall customer journey. As a progressive brand MINI has always differentiated itself in engaging with its customers and fans. With the launch of the MINI Online Shop in India, we are able to enhance our footprint across the country, providing access to new customers while making their journey with MINI a lot safer and easier.”

The Mini Online Shop allows customers to browse, configure and book from the entire range of Mini models available in India. They can select a Mini Authorised Dealer closest to their location who can assist them through their online journey as well as provide hassle-free and customised Financial Solutions. Customers will also receive E-Mail and SMS notifications at key stages of their journey on the Mini Online Shop including Registration, Book a Test Drive, Request for a Quotation, Book Online etc.

Customers visiting the Mini India website on www.mini.in can also click on Buy a Mini and will be directed to the Mini Online Shop or continue their journey on www.mini.in to configure their car, post which they will be directed to the Mini online shop.