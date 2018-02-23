English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MINI Showcases ‘MINI in Design’ and ‘Creative Solutions’ at India Design 2018
The MINI design is the evolutionary continuation of the formal language that defined the legendary classic MINI of 1959.
Mini at India Design 2018. (Photo: MINI)
MINI India has announced its participation at India Design 2018, the country’s most renowned design and home decor week. MINI India will present ‘MINI in Design’ and ‘Creative Solutions’ from 22nd to 25th February 2018 at National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi.
Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Since its inception, MINI has stood for inspiring design combining intelligence with creativity, delivering substance while committing to the clever use of space and resources. Iconic design philosophy and creative use of space continue to be the core essence of the MINI to this day. The MINI installation at India Design 2018 truly demonstrates this principle and its extension to urban living spaces. India Design 2018 has been a renowned platform for an exchange of multidisciplinary ideas in the design space and we are delighted to present concepts of ‘MINI in Design’ and ‘Creative Solutions’ at the largest congregation of the best in design fraternity.”
The MINI design is the evolutionary continuation of the formal language that defined the legendary classic MINI of 1959. Today’s models carry over the iconic cues: the extremely short overhangs, circular lights, the large hexagonal radiator grille and elliptically shaped chromed door handles pay homage to their predecessors found in the very first MINI. MINI designs open-minded products that adapt to the needs, wants and aspirations of their owners. Offering many details in the cars that can be customized by owners and a wide range of accessories, typical elements include racing stripes, mirror caps and side scuttles.
