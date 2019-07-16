Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Minister's Nephew Arrested for Doing Stunts in Sporstcar Worth Rs 2 Crore Near PM's Residence in Delhi - Watch Video

The driver of the car has been reported to be Sarvesh Sandhu, the nephew of BJP-leader and Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Minister's Nephew Arrested for Doing Stunts in Sporstcar Worth Rs 2 Crore Near PM's Residence in Delhi - Watch Video
Sarvesh Sandhu. (Image source: Autocar India)
Loading...

In a CCTV footage recorded on Saturday, a Nissan GT-R was seen drifting around Vijay Chowk at around 4 AM. The Delhi police later launched a manhunt and seized the car in question. The driver of the car has been reported to be Sarvesh Sandhu, the nephew of BJP-leader and Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu. The Nissan GT-R sportscar seen the video, which costs Rs 2.2 Crore (ex-showroom), is seen drifting and doing doughnuts around the sensitive area.

As soon as the manhunt was put into action, Sarvesh hid his vehicle at a farmhouse in Kapashera. When asked about his motive for such an action, he said that he had found the area empty and hence decided to pull stunts. Vijay Chowk is one of the most important locations in New Delhi. It is located in close proximity with the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, Air Force head office and the Prime Minister's house. The area is under surveillance by the Delhi police round the clock.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram