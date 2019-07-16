Minister's Nephew Arrested for Doing Stunts in Sporstcar Worth Rs 2 Crore Near PM's Residence in Delhi - Watch Video

In a CCTV footage recorded on Saturday, a Nissan GT-R was seen drifting around Vijay Chowk at around 4 AM. The Delhi police later launched a manhunt and seized the car in question. The driver of the car has been reported to be Sarvesh Sandhu, the nephew of BJP-leader and Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu. The Nissan GT-R sportscar seen the video, which costs Rs 2.2 Crore (ex-showroom), is seen drifting and doing doughnuts around the sensitive area.

As soon as the manhunt was put into action, Sarvesh hid his vehicle at a farmhouse in Kapashera. When asked about his motive for such an action, he said that he had found the area empty and hence decided to pull stunts. Vijay Chowk is one of the most important locations in New Delhi. It is located in close proximity with the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, Air Force head office and the Prime Minister's house. The area is under surveillance by the Delhi police round the clock.