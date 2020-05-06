Ministry of Civil Aviation Website Down After Demand Surge From Passengers Stranded Abroad

After Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that rescue flights will be operated to bring back Indians stranded abroad, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) website has crashed due to an unprecedented number of visitors. This information was shared by MoCA’s official twitter handle which tweeted, “The MoCA website is down due to unprecedented traffic. Team NIC is working on it. Details regarding evacuation flights will be put up on the Air India website soon. Kindly check there directly. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

The MoCA website is down due to unprecedented traffic. Team NIC is working on it. Details regarding evacuation flights will be put up on the Air India website soon. Kindly check there directly. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 6, 2020





In a recent digitally held press conference, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had confirmed that Air India will be operating 64 international flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back stranded Indians from foreign countries. Going forward, the process of private airlines joining is possible as well.

Although allowed as a special case, Air India will charge the passengers for the ticket price, unlike the earlier rescue flights which were operated free of cost. Cost of tickets from London to Mumbai will be Rs 50,000, and cost to San Francisco will be Rs 1 Lakh.

This gives a breather to the airlines who are waiting for the government to lift the travel ban, which has exceeded more than 40 days. Since March 25, all the domestic air carriers have parked their planes due to the ban, suffering a massive economic setback. This is for the first time, govt has allowed airlines to operate the flight on a chargeable basis.

The 64 flights planned include - 10 flights to UAE, two flights to Qatar, five to Saudi Arabia, seven to the UK, five to Singapore, seven to the United States, five to the Philippines, seven to Bangladesh, two to Bahrain, seven to Malaysia, five to Kuwait, and two to Oman.

Out of the 64 flights, 15 flights from 7 countries will come to Kerala, 11 flights will come to Delhi, 3 flights to Jammu and Kashmir and 1 Flight to Lucknow. It was also stated that this is a special mission, and all those who avail of this will be charged - and on arrival, all the passengers will have to be screened and will have to be subjected to 14 day quarantine period.

In addition to this, it was also announced that those who are in India but have long term visas and work opportunities outside and want to return, may be considered to be sent back to those countries in the same flights.

Although there is no confirmation, the government is in talks with airlines to resume the domestic air services in a staggered once the lockdown is lifted post-March 17.

Also Watch:

