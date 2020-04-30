AUTO

1-MIN READ

Minor Driving Hyundai Creta Obstructs Ambulance's Way, Case Registered Against Owner and Guardian

The minor driving Hyundai Creta.

The minor driving Hyundai Creta.

The car owner and the guardian of the 17-year-old boy at the wheels have been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A minor boy driving a Hyundai Creta was seen blocking the way and not letting an ambulance behind it pass. The video of the incident from Goa was shared on social media and has been going viral. The police came to know about the incident through the video.


The car owner and the guardian of the 17-year-old boy at the wheels have been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act.


Further, Arvind Gawas, South Goa SP informed the paper that a criminal case has been registered against the owner of the car.



A report with regard to the minor will be given to the Juvenile Justice Board, he added.


In the one-minute-and-nine-second video, it can clearly be seen that the white colour Hyundai Creta was blocking the way repeatedly. The hoot of the ambulance can be heard in the clip, which the minor ignores.


From the looks of it, one can determine that the video clip has been recorded possibly by a staff member who was present in the ambulance at the time of the incident.


The report also mentions that the car owner is a resident of Rivona’s Fatimavaddo.

According to the MV Act, the act of blocking any emergency vehicle can lead to a penalty amount of up to Rs 10,000 with jail time.

