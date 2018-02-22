Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart Allroads Ronin gets Japanese Tradition Inspired Cabin by Vilner [Video]

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart. (Image: Vilner)

Mitsubishi Allroads Ronin by Vilner - that’s how Atanas Vilner is calling his first 2018 project which is also one of his most comprehensive yet. The sheer volume and quality of the detailing inside the cabin is just mind-blowing. The name is inspired by Japanese traditions, but those traditions are refracted through Vilner’s art prism.The work is done inside a Mitsubishi Lancer and there is not a single stock element left inside. Samurai armour (‘Dō-maru’) motives are used inside on the doors, the central armrest, and the headrests. It may look like a piece of 3D woodwork, but it’s actually made of heat and pressured velour. The pattern is inspired by a samurai’s armour.There’s also a japan fabric inside called Amaretta. Vilner preferred to use the high-tech material instead of Alcantara not only because the country of origin, but also because of the pure quality of this fabric. The dashboard is wrapped in Amaretta for the most part, as well the upper sections of the door trims and all the pillars. The centre sections of the seats are also fabricated from Amaretta and even the rear window’s ‘deck’.All the plastic inserts inside have been metalled. Particularly special are the door inserts which are executed like katanas - you can even see the hamon of the blade. The handbrake follows the exact same style. Also, there is a brooch element made from one solid piece of metal – examples of it can be seen on different places inside - on the gear lever, the seats and even on the floor mats.The instruments are transformed in ‘Ferrari’ style but touched by Vilner – identical font, vertical dials and blue backlighting. They make really nice contrast with the veneer used in the dash. Final touches? Brown seatbelts and frameless centre mirror.35 kilograms of sound deadening are added to the car. A record amount for any Vilner project. The result is 2.5 times more noise reduction onboard. In terms of added infotainment functionality, an 11-inch touch screen with a rear view camera were mounted.The end result? An impressive-looking project with actual value now several times the base of a Ralliart. A car that’s about to chop the competition to pieces. With style.“This is not a typical Ronin,” says Atanas Vilner. “It’s not a samurai in search of his new sеlf. This is a Ronin on a mission to conquer every road, a Ronin who became a master of himself.” This is Mitsubishi Allroads Ronin by Vilner.