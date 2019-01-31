English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mitsubishi Teases Futuristic SUV Concept Ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Earlier, Mitsubishi published the first obscure teaser image of the Engelberg Tourer, the company's latest EV concept designed to bring "more SUV capability, EV efficiency, technology and style to the lineup."

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 31, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mitsubishi Teases Futuristic SUV Concept Ahead of Geneva Motor Show
Teaser image of the Mitsubishi Engelberg Touring slated to be unveiled March 5. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mitsubishi has announced that the Engelberg Tourer electric SUV concept vehicle, complete with roof-mounted LEDs and blue, grille-hugging headlight details, will make its debut at the Geneva International Motor Show in March. Earlier, Mitsubishi published the first obscure teaser image of the Engelberg Tourer, the company's latest EV concept designed to bring "more SUV capability, EV efficiency, technology and style to the lineup."

While we'll have to wait for Mitsubishi to turn on the lights to decide whether the lattermost objective was satisfied or not, it's clear from the image that the company is trying out some new ideas in terms of exterior lighting.

Mounted on the rooftop is a pair of rugged-looking LED lights while up in front, there are two slim blue LED lights that start beneath the headlights, snake around the left and right sides of the apparently huge grille, and continue down to the bumper.

Apart from these futuristic but recreational lighting additions, the rest of the Engelberg Tourer is too shadowed to conclude much else about the design. In any case, the real deal will be unveiled on March 5 during the press days of the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram