Mitsubishi to Make a Comeback With Two New SUVs in India - Here's What They Could Be

After a prolonged dormancy in the Indian market, Mitsubishi is set to make a comeback with two new offerings rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta and Toyota Fortuner. After not having any product for quite long, the company announced that it was opening bookings for the BS-VI outlander in India. The car is yet to be introduced in the Indian market.

Reports now suggest that the company has bagged a new investor based in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. While we are dark on details about the intricacies of the deal, reports claims that the new investors are suppliers to biggest automobile manufacturers in India. The Japanese company is currently working in tandem with Hindustan Motor Corporation Limited to check assets and liabilities and the process is expected to complete by the end of this month.

Mitsubishi is expected to officially announce the new partnership after finalising the formalities with its headquarters in Japan. The speculated worth of the deal is about Rs 500 crore. With the investment, Mitsubishi is coupled also set-up and assembly line in Jamshedpur in the coming time. However, initially, only Completely Built Units (CBU) will be sold by them in the market.

With the new investment, the company will be tapping into the hotly-contested SUV segment in India. The first offering will be touted against products like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The company previously had the Pajero in the same space, which did not become popular in the Indian market.

The company is also placing its bets on a more affordable iteration that will rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUV. The most likely candidates for the same would be Eclipse or Eclipse Cross that is currently sold in the international markets. Also on the cards could be the Xpander Cross, which is sold in South East Asian markets.

While the Eclipse Cross is currently powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine in its home-turf, Mitsubishi may use the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that powers the Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks for the Indian market.

Also Watch: