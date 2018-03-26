English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mitsubishi's Specialised SVP Division Unveils Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II
Only 250 will be produced with half available in pearlescent Diamond Black and the other half in metallic Atlantic Grey.
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II. (Image: Mitsubishi Motors)
Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is adding even more style and purpose to the multi-award-winning Mitsubishi L200 with the unveiling of the new special edition Barbarian SVP II – the second vehicle to be produced by its SVP (Special Vehicle Projects) division.
Only 250 will be produced with half available in pearlescent Diamond Black and the other half in metallic Atlantic Grey. Details on either are picked out in orange to provide a striking contrast, ensuring the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II stands out from the crowd in terms of road presence as well as exclusivity.
The new special edition adds a host of eye-catching extras. On the outside, the pickup features 17-inch bespoke black and orange alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, covered by aggressive wheel arch extensions, together with a new SVP grille and roof rails, both of which are also finished in black and orange.
The fog lamp rings, front and rear light bezels, door handle recess covers, puddle lamps and tailgate handle surround are all picked out in orange. SVP tailgate badging, a color-coded bumper and shark fin-inspired black side steps complete the distinctive look, while for added convenience there are the additions of load bed illumination and a spring-assisted tailgate with soft-opening damper.
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II Cabin. (Image: Mitsubishi Motors)
The special colour scheme is carried over into the interior, the Barbarian-inspired ‘six-pack’ leather seats with suede-like ‘Alston’ inserts having orange accented paneling, stitching and piping. Each SVP II’s individual limited edition number, plus the SVP logo, is stitched into the headrests and there’s also a unique ‘SVP’ embossed mat set with orange piping. The distinctive theme continues with orange illuminated door entry guards and front and rear foot-well mood lighting.
Standard equipment of the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II includes the Mitsubishi Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system, which allows users to connect to apps or other features of their Apple or Android smartphone through the touchscreen or via voice control*; rain and dusk sensors, keyless operation, Bluetooth, Bi-Xenon headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights, cruise control and reversing camera.
Power is provided by an all-aluminium 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, while the rotary-dial controlled Super Select 4WD system, which allows drivers to seamlessly switch between two- and four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 62 mph on all surfaces, can be combined with a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddle shifters.
The Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II is available to order now, with the first deliveries commencing in May, and is priced from £29,830 (excluding VAT) for both grey and black versions.
Also Watch: Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF | Interview
Also Watch
Only 250 will be produced with half available in pearlescent Diamond Black and the other half in metallic Atlantic Grey. Details on either are picked out in orange to provide a striking contrast, ensuring the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II stands out from the crowd in terms of road presence as well as exclusivity.
The new special edition adds a host of eye-catching extras. On the outside, the pickup features 17-inch bespoke black and orange alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, covered by aggressive wheel arch extensions, together with a new SVP grille and roof rails, both of which are also finished in black and orange.
The fog lamp rings, front and rear light bezels, door handle recess covers, puddle lamps and tailgate handle surround are all picked out in orange. SVP tailgate badging, a color-coded bumper and shark fin-inspired black side steps complete the distinctive look, while for added convenience there are the additions of load bed illumination and a spring-assisted tailgate with soft-opening damper.
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II Cabin. (Image: Mitsubishi Motors)
The special colour scheme is carried over into the interior, the Barbarian-inspired ‘six-pack’ leather seats with suede-like ‘Alston’ inserts having orange accented paneling, stitching and piping. Each SVP II’s individual limited edition number, plus the SVP logo, is stitched into the headrests and there’s also a unique ‘SVP’ embossed mat set with orange piping. The distinctive theme continues with orange illuminated door entry guards and front and rear foot-well mood lighting.
Standard equipment of the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II includes the Mitsubishi Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system, which allows users to connect to apps or other features of their Apple or Android smartphone through the touchscreen or via voice control*; rain and dusk sensors, keyless operation, Bluetooth, Bi-Xenon headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights, cruise control and reversing camera.
Power is provided by an all-aluminium 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, while the rotary-dial controlled Super Select 4WD system, which allows drivers to seamlessly switch between two- and four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 62 mph on all surfaces, can be combined with a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddle shifters.
The Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II is available to order now, with the first deliveries commencing in May, and is priced from £29,830 (excluding VAT) for both grey and black versions.
Also Watch: Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Zealand vs England Day 5 in Auckland Highlights - As It Happened
- Rana Daggubati Joins 'Avengers: Infinity War' Universe
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet