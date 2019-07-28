MMRT to Hold Evening Driving Sessions from August 7
The MMRT club has now installed 35 temporary light masts and is inviting interested riders for a unique driving experience.
Representational Image. (Image source: Facebook/Madras Motor Sports Club)
Riders and drivers planning to visit the Madras Motor Racing Track for their next track day can rejoice as the club has now installed 35 temporary light masts and is inviting interested riders for a unique driving experience on the evening of August 7, 7-10pm at the circuit.
The track will be lit at night for the first time in its history since it was open in 1989. The special session will be divided into 5 laps session and track users with their own vehicles are expected to pay Rs 1000 that would cover the cost of indemnity and refreshments for the evening. People who plan on renting out a VW Polo Race Spec Car will need to pay Rs 3,000 per session.
Considering the climate in Chennai which saps out the riders when racing during the day, the new lighting will be a petri dish for all the events that will be held at night. For long, motorsports have been considered as dormant with very few takers who share the enthusiasm for racing. With this set up the MMRT club aims to attract the riders who chuck the plan to race at the circuit due to punishing heat during the summers.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Streaming Now: Orange is the New Black Returns for a Final Time on Netflix, Goldie Behl's Rejctx is on ZEE5
- Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable