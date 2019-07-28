Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MMRT to Hold Evening Driving Sessions from August 7

The MMRT club has now installed 35 temporary light masts and is inviting interested riders for a unique driving experience.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Representational Image. (Image source: Facebook/Madras Motor Sports Club)
Riders and drivers planning to visit the Madras Motor Racing Track for their next track day can rejoice as the club has now installed 35 temporary light masts and is inviting interested riders for a unique driving experience on the evening of August 7, 7-10pm at the circuit.

The track will be lit at night for the first time in its history since it was open in 1989. The special session will be divided into 5 laps session and track users with their own vehicles are expected to pay Rs 1000 that would cover the cost of indemnity and refreshments for the evening. People who plan on renting out a VW Polo Race Spec Car will need to pay Rs 3,000 per session.

Considering the climate in Chennai which saps out the riders when racing during the day, the new lighting will be a petri dish for all the events that will be held at night. For long, motorsports have been considered as dormant with very few takers who share the enthusiasm for racing. With this set up the MMRT club aims to attract the riders who chuck the plan to race at the circuit due to punishing heat during the summers.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
