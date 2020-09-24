MoCA Changes Baggage Policy for Domestic Flights, Limitations Now Upto Airlines' Guidelines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a circular stating that baggage policies for domestic air travel will now be up to the airlines' guidelines. Ahead of this, passengers flying domestic routes were only allowed to take one hand baggage and one check-in luggage.

In an order dated September 23, 2020, the ministry said the “baggage limitation would be as per airlines’ policies”. “The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from the concerned stakeholders,” the ministry noted.

Currently, airlines are permitted to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. Recently, in a significant statement Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that by the time its Diwali and towards the end of the year, India would have pre-Covid aviation figures of 3,00,000 passengers a day.

The upper house was discussing the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill as Puri took it up, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha in the last session.

While Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi highlighted the importance of Air India, Congress' K.C. Venugopal raised the issue of Adani group winning bids of airports.

"When you compliment Vande Bharat Mission, remember it was Air India that came to the rescue. There would be no private sector if Air India was not there. It needs a revamp, don't sell it," urged Trivedi in the house.