Modi Govt 2.0: Nitin Gadkari Retains MoRTH; All Road and Highway Development Projects by Him

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH, Defence
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Modi Govt 2.0: Nitin Gadkari Retains MoRTH; All Road and Highway Development Projects by Him
Nitin Gadkari, who recently turned 62 has been retained as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under his Modi 2.0 Cabinet.
File photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly sworn-in Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.
Loading...
Nitin Gadkari, who recently turned 62 has been retained as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under his Modi 2.0 Cabinet. Nitin Gadkari was lauded for his development work throughout India. Gadkari, who became the youngest president of the BJP in 2009, has been instrumental in a number of developmental projects in the country.
Known for the works during his tenure as a Public Works Department Minister in the state of Maharashtra, he constructed a network of roads, highways and flyovers across the state including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, India's first six-lane concrete, high-speed, access controlled tolled expressway. We take a look at some of the works undertaken by Gadkari during his tenure as a Union Minister.
- When he was first entrusted the responsibility of the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Gadkari discontinued the fee collection on 62 toll plazas.
- Gadkari was also instrumental in the creation of National Highway Toll Information System, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System, CCTV Surveillance System, Automated Camera-based Driving Test System, Cashless Treatment for Road Accident Victim among other benefits for the Indian roads.
- He also initiated the INAM-PRO Platform for Infrastructure and Material Providers for the Highway Sector and the National Highway Development Project, Electronic Rickshaw and International Cooperation in Road Transport.
- Nitin Gadkari also initiated several new projects like the Sagarmala Project, Coastal Berths, Improving Port Connectivity, Incentives to make Major Ports Green, SEZ at JNPT, Green Channel clearance for Coastal Cargo, New Major Ports, Oil Pollution Cess. Notably, the Sagarmala Programme is an initiative by the government of India to enhance the performance of the country's logistics sector. The programme envisages unlocking the potential of waterways and the coastline to minimize infrastructural investments required to meet these targets.
- Nitin Gadkari is also one of the key people in the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project of the Government of India. The total investment for 83,677 km committed new highways is estimated at Rs 5.35 lakh crore, making it the single largest outlay for a government road construction scheme.
- He laid the foundation stones for seven National Highway projects worth over Rs 4419 crore in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra in February.
- He has also been instrumental in the successful evacuation of Indians from Yemen, Transportation of Coal through the Ganga and promotion to Inland Water Transport.
Known for the works during his tenure as a Public Works Department Minister in the state of Maharashtra, he constructed a network of roads, highways and flyovers across the state including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, India's first six-lane concrete, high-speed, access controlled tolled expressway. We take a look at some of the works undertaken by Gadkari during his tenure as a Union Minister.
- When he was first entrusted the responsibility of the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Gadkari discontinued the fee collection on 62 toll plazas.
- Gadkari was also instrumental in the creation of National Highway Toll Information System, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System, CCTV Surveillance System, Automated Camera-based Driving Test System, Cashless Treatment for Road Accident Victim among other benefits for the Indian roads.
- He also initiated the INAM-PRO Platform for Infrastructure and Material Providers for the Highway Sector and the National Highway Development Project, Electronic Rickshaw and International Cooperation in Road Transport.
- Nitin Gadkari also initiated several new projects like the Sagarmala Project, Coastal Berths, Improving Port Connectivity, Incentives to make Major Ports Green, SEZ at JNPT, Green Channel clearance for Coastal Cargo, New Major Ports, Oil Pollution Cess. Notably, the Sagarmala Programme is an initiative by the government of India to enhance the performance of the country's logistics sector. The programme envisages unlocking the potential of waterways and the coastline to minimize infrastructural investments required to meet these targets.
- Nitin Gadkari is also one of the key people in the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project of the Government of India. The total investment for 83,677 km committed new highways is estimated at Rs 5.35 lakh crore, making it the single largest outlay for a government road construction scheme.
- He laid the foundation stones for seven National Highway projects worth over Rs 4419 crore in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra in February.
- He has also been instrumental in the successful evacuation of Indians from Yemen, Transportation of Coal through the Ganga and promotion to Inland Water Transport.
